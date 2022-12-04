Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $29.27 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

