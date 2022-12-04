Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,130 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Generac were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.70 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $407.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

