Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 45,152 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,152 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 318,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 193.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 358.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.