Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Match Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,144,000 after buying an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

