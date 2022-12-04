Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.4 %

Canada Goose stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.