Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,059 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.35% of Capri worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $21,338,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $20,887,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 85.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 364,687 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,169,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of CPRI opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

