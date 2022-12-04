Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,955 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after purchasing an additional 956,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $80.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.