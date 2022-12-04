Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,604.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,479.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

