CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $222.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

