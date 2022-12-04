CI Investments Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 301.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.