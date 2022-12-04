CI Investments Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $29,325,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,915 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $12,230,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

