Cigna Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Cigna has increased its dividend payment by an average of 364.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cigna has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cigna to earn $24.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 1.2 %

Cigna stock opened at $327.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.27. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $198.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Cigna by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cigna by 27.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.