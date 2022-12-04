Citigroup Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $160.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CRWD opened at $124.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.51.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
