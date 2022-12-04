Commerce Bank Has $353,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $39.93 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

