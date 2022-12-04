Commerce Bank Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after buying an additional 471,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 903.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 222,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 199,938 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.8% during the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 152,977 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $9,693,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 218.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $90.28 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.