Commerce Bank Has $374,000 Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $12,971,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 59,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

