Commerce Bank Has $389,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.