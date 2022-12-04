Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

