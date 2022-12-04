Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.22 and its 200-day moving average is $257.59. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

