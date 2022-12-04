Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,991,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

