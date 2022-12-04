Commerce Bank Sells 1,592 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

