Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.37 ($7.60) and traded as high as €8.07 ($8.32). Commerzbank shares last traded at €7.72 ($7.96), with a volume of 6,498,391 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($9.79) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.87) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($8.25) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.85 and a 200-day moving average of €7.38.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.