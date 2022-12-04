Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPH) Declares $1.13 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.126 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.