Comparing Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) & Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Seelos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 201.51 -$14.40 million ($0.04) -0.25 Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 304.59 -$66.05 million ($0.79) -1.37

Abliva AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seelos Therapeutics. Seelos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abliva AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

29.6% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A -159.15% -120.99% Seelos Therapeutics N/A -239.70% -132.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abliva AB (publ) and Seelos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics beats Abliva AB (publ) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ) develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

