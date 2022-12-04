Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.99

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.99 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 41.38 ($0.50). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 41.30 ($0.49), with a volume of 113,454 shares changing hands.

Costain Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.98. The firm has a market cap of £113.61 million and a P/E ratio of -19.67.

Insider Activity

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan purchased 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,632.24 ($1,952.67).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

