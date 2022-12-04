Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,832 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.