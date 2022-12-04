Credit Suisse AG Sells 48,351 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

