CUBE (ITAMCUBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,421.11

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $53.18 million and $5,421.11 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

