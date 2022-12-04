Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $281.89

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 281.89 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 300.10 ($3.59). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.53), with a volume of 477 shares.

Dialight Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £97.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.48.

Dialight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.