Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $14,508.82 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.63 or 0.06321671 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00502038 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.57 or 0.30271737 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
