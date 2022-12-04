Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

CEV stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 228.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

