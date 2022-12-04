Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

EVV opened at $10.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

