Employers Holdings, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Employers has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Employers has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 63.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Employers during the first quarter worth $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

