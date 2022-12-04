EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,720 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.45% of EnLink Midstream worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

