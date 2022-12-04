Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,550 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

