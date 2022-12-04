Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 150 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Signature Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.55.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

