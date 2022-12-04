Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,450 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE stock opened at $333.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

