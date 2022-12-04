Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,084 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

GLW stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

