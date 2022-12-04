Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 190 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

