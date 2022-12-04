ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0093

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $15.51 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,961.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00039873 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00240021 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

