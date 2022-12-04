Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Exelon worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 114.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,278,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,947,000 after purchasing an additional 681,196 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Exelon by 457.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

