Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $93,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

