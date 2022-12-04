Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 3,682 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.96% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $67.12.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.