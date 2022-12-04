Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.90% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN by 8.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGG stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $64.30.

