Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 167,226 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

