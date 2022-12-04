Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 209,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.