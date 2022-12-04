Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7,310.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $199.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.05. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.