Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.58% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKUI opened at $48.82 on Friday. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

