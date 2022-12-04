Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MINN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MINN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

