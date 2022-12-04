Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $494,000 Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.81% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA JJC opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.