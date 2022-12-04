Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $494,000 Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.81% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000.
iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA JJC opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $24.87.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (JJC)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.